Shubman Gill starts batting in nets ahead of second Australia Test

CANBERRA: India's star cricketer Shubman Gill has returned to the nets ahead of the Pink Ball Test against Australia, scheduled to be played from December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval.

The top-order batter appeared in command while facing Yash Dayal and Akash Deep in the nets after recovering from his thumb injury.

"He is batting right now and our physio will evaluate him and I will know his status after that," India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said.

"But from what I have seen, he is looking comfortable batting and he looks like he can bat [in a match]. He is batting in the indoor nets and we will know if he can play the practice match or not."

According to Indian media, Gill is likely to make a cut to India's playing XI for the second Test after showing signs of recovery.

The report further claimed that KL Rahul, who impressed with a 77-run knock in the second innings of the Perth Test, might be promoted to bat at No. 3, resulting in Gill being pushed down to the fifth spot in the line-up.

Remember, the 25-year-old batter was ruled out from the opening Test against Australia due to his thumb injury.

Gill was replaced by left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal, who scored just 23 runs balls in two innings.

Besides Gill, India’s regular captain Rohit Sharma will also make his return to the team after missing the opening fixture due to the birth of his second child.