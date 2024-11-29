Hamza Khan, Ashab Irfan miss out as Pakistan confirm squad for World Team Squash Championship

Ashab Irfan (R) and Hamza Khan (L). -Instagram/@ashab.irfan/@mohammahamzakhan1

KARACHI: Former world junior champion Hamza Khan and young Ashab Irfan were excluded from the four-member squad which the Pakistan Squash Federation announced on Tuesday for the World Team Squash Championship, set to take place in Hong Kong from December 9 to 15.

According to Air Commander (r) Amir Nawaz, the secretary general of the Pakistan Squash Federation, the team will feature Nasir Iqbal, Asim Khan, Noor Zaman, and Abdullah Nawaz.

However, Tayyab Aslam’s name was also probable for the tournament, but he, too, wasn’t picked in the final squad.

Asim and Noor are recently competing in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Cape Town Open.

Notably, Asim advanced to the quarter-finals of the Cape Town Open after defeating Egypt’s Seif El Shenawy in the second round here on Wednesday.

Sixth seeded Asim secured a commanding 3-1 victory with game scores of 11-4, 3-11, 11-9, and 11-5.

Meanwhile, the World Squash Federation has also released the tournament draw, which divides 26 participating teams into eight groups. Pakistan has been placed in Group H, alongside host Hong Kong, Peru, and Italy.

Pakistan will start its campaign with its match against Peru, followed by the contest against the hosts Hong Kong before it takes on Italy in the final group match.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, the round of 16, of the championship.

Pakistan has won the World Team Squash Championship six times in ten appearances. Their most recent victory was in 1993.