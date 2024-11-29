Indian politician slams Modi-led government over Champions Trophy 2025 dilemma

An undated picture of Indian politician Tejashwi Yadav - X/File

Renowned Indian politician and former cricketer Tejashwi Yadav criticised Narendra Modi-led government and demanded Team India to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Yadav, slammed the Indian government for mixing politics with sports and questioned prohibiting the Indian team from travelling for the tournament, citing Modi’s surprise visit to Pakistan in 2015.

“Involving politics in sports is not a good thing. Doesn’t everyone participate in the Olympics? Why shouldn’t India go to Pakistan? If the PM can go there to have Biryani, why can’t the Indian cricket team travel for a tournament?” Tejashwi Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yadav’s remarks came when the Champions Trophy 2025 is at a standstill following Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) refusal to send its team for the tournament, while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is firm on its stance of rejecting the proposal of the hybrid model.

As per the latest development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has summoned a board meeting, slated to be held virtually today, to deliberate on the future of the eight-team tournament, slated to be held in Pakistan in the February-March window next year.

In the meeting, the ICC board members will discuss various options, including adopting a hybrid model, relocating the event entirely, or postponing the tournament.

Later, the PCB contacted the apex cricketing body prior to its board meeting and cleared its stance regarding the hosting of the eight-team tournament.

Details further shared that the cricket board has categorically rejected the idea of holding the blockbuster Pakistan-India clash at a neutral venue as per hybrid model.

The PCB also clarified that its national team will not travel to India for upcoming tournaments if the blockbuster clash is held at a neutral venue.