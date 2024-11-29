Pakistan crush Bangladesh in Junior Hockey Asia Cup

By Faizan Lakhani
November 29, 2024
Pakistan and Bangladesh players in action during the Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024 match on November 28, 2024. - Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan extended their winning streak in the 2024 Junior Asia Cup Hockey with a dominant 6-0 victory over Bangladesh in their second group match in Muscat, Oman, on Tuesday.

This is Pakistan's second consecutive win in the tournament, following their opening 7-2 triumph over China.

Sufiyan Khan was the standout performer, scoring a hat-trick to lead his team to victory. Sufyan opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a penalty corner, giving Pakistan the early lead.

Moments later, Mohammad Ammad doubled the advantage, making it 2-0 through a field goal.

Sufiyan struck again in the 32nd and 43rd minutes to further extend Pakistan’s lead, these back-to-back goals also completed his hat-trick.

Rana Waleed added a fifth goal in the 51st minute, and Zakiya Hayat completed the scoring with a sixth in the final minute of the match.

Mohammad Ammad was named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the game.

Pakistan's next match will take place on November 30th, where they will face Oman in their third group stage fixture.

