Minus-India among three options to be discussed in ICC meeting: report

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) celebrates after dismissing India's Rohit Sharma (L) during the Pakistan-India clash at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. - AFP

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to convene a virtual meeting on Friday to deliberate on the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is clouded by uncertainty following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan.

Reliable sources told Geo News that several options are on the table, including holding the tournament in Pakistan without India. However, this scenario is considered highly unlikely due to India’s significant commercial value.

While rare, there are precedents in sports where teams or contingents have been replaced due to their inability to participate in events hosted by specific countries.

For instance, the 1980 Moscow Olympics proceeded without several nations. However, ICC decision-making may differ significantly from the International Olympic Committee.

One proposal under consideration involves a hybrid model, with Pakistan hosting most matches while games involving India are held in a neutral venue, likely the UAE.

Sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board stated that the PCB has already rejected the hybrid model but a source in ICC insisted on the possibility of it still being an option. If such a model is proposed, the PCB – it is expected – will insist that no Pakistan matches, including the group match against India, are scheduled outside Pakistan.

The source in ICC emphasized that a tournament without a Pakistan-India match is unlikely to gain traction.

Other options include relocating the entire event to a neutral venue or postponing it to a later date. Additionally, there is speculation that, to pressurize Pakistan to soften its stance, the ICC might propose stripping Pakistan of hosting rights altogether, a move that the PCB is expected to strongly oppose.

The PCB has formally asked the ICC to provide detailed and workable proposals ahead of Friday’s meeting. It has also reiterated its request for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to submit its position in writing, along with reasons and supporting evidence for India’s refusal to tour.

Another source confirmed that the PCB has informed the ICC it cannot accept the hybrid model.

Late Wednesday, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where he assured stakeholders that he would advocate for what is in Pakistan cricket’s best interests. He also dismissed the notion of abandoning Pakistan’s longstanding stance against financial compensation over hosting rights.