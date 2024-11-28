Azan Awais hits double ton as Sialkot crush Peshawar in QEAT

Sialkot's Azan Awais plays a shot during QEAT triangular stage fixture against Peshawar on November 28, 2024. - PCB

ABBOTTABAD: Azan Awais’s maiden double century, followed by Shoaib Akhtar’s six-wicket haul, powered Sialkot to thump Peshawar by an innings and 57 runs in triangular stage fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2024-25 here at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 161 with Sialkot on 319/6, Azan went on to score an unbeaten double century, which took Sialkot’s total to 410 all out and a massive first innings lead of 239 runs.

The 20-year-old opener top-scored for Sialkot with an unbeaten 203 off 407 deliveries, studded with 27 fours.



The impressive knock took Azan Awais's tournament tally to 518 runs, placing him second only to Multan’s Imam-ul-Haq, who has 635 runs.

Mohammad Amir Khan was the standout bowler for Peshawar, taking five wickets, while Niaz Khan and Israrullah bagged two each.

In response, Peshawar’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 182 as Shoaib wreaked havoc. The left-arm pacer dismissed six batters to return match figures of 8/101.

Shoaib was supported by fellow pacer Mohammad Ali, who backed his first innings’ figures 4/35 with three wickets.

For Peshawar, Sajjad Ibraheem (42) and Niaz Khan (35) offered some resistance.

It is pertinent to mention that with the conclusion of the first match of the triangular stage, the QEAT will now be paused to accommodate the inaugural edition of the Champions T20 Cup.

For the unversed, the second match of the triangular stage will be played between Peshawar and Lahore Whites from December 2 to 5 at the same venue.

The third match between Lahore whites and Sialkot and the final of the tournament will be played after Champions T20 Cup which will be run from December 7 to 25 in Rawalpindi. Top two teams from the triangular stage will meet in the final.

Remaining schedule of QEAT 2024-25

Match 2 – 2-5 December – Peshawar vs Lahore Whites - Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad

Match 3 – 27-30 December – Lahore Whites vs Sialkot – TBC

Final – 2-6 January 2025 - Top two teams of the triangular stage – TBC