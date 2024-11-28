Salman Butt backs PCB amid Champions Trophy 2025 dilemma

An undated picture of former Pakistan captain Salman Butt - Reporter

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt on Thursday, threw his weight behind the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) for opposing the hybrid model for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

According to the details, the apex cricketing body has summoned a board meeting on November 29 to deliberate on the future of the eight-team tournament, slated to be held in Pakistan in the February-March window next year.

In the meeting, the ICC board members will discuss various options, including adopting a hybrid model, relocating the event entirely, or postponing the tournament.

Meanwhile, former captain Salman, while speaking to the media here, said that the PCB has adopted a fair stance regarding the Champions Trophy 2025.

“PCB's stance regarding the Champions Trophy is correct. The entire Champions Trophy should be in Pakistan, it is our right,” said Salman.

“As former cricketers, we should back the PCB’s stance,” he added.

Salman also criticised India over their refusal to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy but ensured them of a warm welcome if they cross the border for the upcoming tournament.

“If we can tour India then they should also visit Pakistan,” said Salman Butt.

“We will welcome India here. If the whole world can visit Pakistan then so can India,” he concluded.

Earlier today, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi called for reciprocity in the cricketing ties between the two countries and termed India’s refusal to cross the border for the eight-team tournament ‘unacceptable’.

"Our stance is very clear," Naqvi stated. "I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman, and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know."

"Whatever we do, we will make sure the best outcome for Pakistan is achieved. But I repeat, and I am sure you know what I mean, it's not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don't come here.”