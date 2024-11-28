Kamran, bowlers propel Pakistan to series-clinching victory over Zimbabwe

Pakistan players celebrate taking a wicket during third ODI against Zimbabwe on November 28, 2024. - X/@ZimCricketv

BULAWAYO: Kamran Ghulam's maiden century, followed by a combined bowling effort, steered Pakistan to a resounding 99-run victory over Zimbabwe in the ODI series decider here at Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

Chasing a daunting 304-run target, the home side only managed 204 despite skipper Craig Ervine's gutsy half-century.



Zimbabwe got off to a shaky start to the run chase as they were reduced to 10/2 inside three overs.



Following the slump, Ervine joined hands with Tadiwanashe Marumani and forged a cautious 39-run partnership, lasted with the latter's dismissal in the ninth over.



Ervine was then involved in another crucial partnership, when he added 41 runs for the fourth wicket with Sean Williams before eventually falling victim to Aamir Jamal in the 26th over.



He remained the top-scorer for Zimbabwe with a 63-ball 51, laced with five fours and a six.



Brian Bennett then offered some resistance against a disciplined Pakistan's bowling attack with a 27-ball 37 but his efforts were not enough to snatch the victory from the visitors.



For Pakistan, Saim Ayub, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed and Aamir Jamal picked up two wickets each, while Kamran and Faisal Akram chipped in with a wicket apiece.



Opting to bat first, the touring side accumulated 303/6 in the allotted 50 overs, thanks to anchoring knocks by Kamran and Abdullah Shafique.

The visitors got off to a steady start, with openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah knitting a solid 58-run partnership.

The opening pair appeared in complete control until Saim faltered against Faraz Akram in the 13th over.

The last match’s centurion scored 31 off 37 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

Coming out to bat at number three, Kamran took the reins of Pakistan’s batting expedition. He was involved in two crucial partnerships for the green shirts, including an 89-run stand with captain Mohammad Rizwan (37 off 47 balls).

Kamran Ghulam smashed 10 fours and four sixes on his way to a 99-ball 103 and top-scored for Pakistan. He was followed by opener Abdullah, who made 50 off 68 deliveries, laced with five fours and a six.

Later, vice-captain Salman Ali Agha and middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir pushed the team’s total past the 300-run mark with brisk cameos.

Agha scored 30 off 26 balls, while Tayyab made an unbeaten 29 off 16 deliveries, laced with four boundaries.

Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava led the bowling charge for Zimbabwe with two wickets each, while Blessing Muzarabani and Akram struck out one batter apiece.



For the unversed, the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is levelled at 1-1.