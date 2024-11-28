‘No hybrid model’ PCB tells ICC ahead of board meeting

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses a press conference at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on November 28, 2024. - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has told the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not accept the hybrid model for the upcoming Men’s Champions Trophy, sources claimed on Thursday.

According to the details, the PCB contacted the apex cricketing body prior to its board meeting, which is scheduled to take place online tomorrow, and cleared its stance regarding the hosting of the eight-team tournament.

Details further clarified that the cricket board has categorically rejected the idea of holding the blockbuster Pakistan-India clash at a neutral venue as per hybrid model.

The PCB also clarified that its national team will not travel to India for upcoming tournaments if the blockbuster clash is held at a neutral venue.

Sources also shared that Pakistan has also requested the ICC to provide an acceptable formula for the Champions Trophy 2025 prior to the board meeting.

Earlier today, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi called for reciprocity in the cricketing ties between the two countries and termed India’s refusal to cross the border for the eight-team tournament ‘unacceptable’.

"Our stance is very clear," Naqvi stated. "I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman, and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know."

"Whatever we do, we will make sure the best outcome for Pakistan is achieved. But I repeat, and I am sure you know what I mean, it's not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don't come here.”