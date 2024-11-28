‘It’s unacceptable that Pakistan visit India and they don’t,’ Mohsin Naqvi

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses a press conference at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on November 28, 2024. - PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday, termed India’s refusal to cross the border for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 ‘unacceptable’.

According to the details, the apex cricketing body has summoned a board meeting on November 29 to deliberate on the future of the eight-team tournament, slated to be held in Pakistan in the February-March window next year.

In the meeting, the ICC board members will discuss various options, including adopting a hybrid model, relocating the event entirely, or postponing the tournament.

Meanwhile, PCB chair Naqvi, while addressing a press conference here at Gaddafi Stadium in the wee hours of Thursday, asserted that the cricket board would do what’s in the best interest of Pakistan cricket before emphasizing the need of reciprocity in cricketing ties between Pakistan and India.

"Our stance is very clear," Naqvi stated. "I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman, and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know."

"Whatever we do, we will make sure the best outcome for Pakistan is achieved. But I repeat, and I am sure you know what I mean, it's not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don't come here.”

The PCB chairman further commented on the impending appointment of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah as the ICC chairman and expressed his hope that the latter would prioritize the benefit of the apex body after assuming the role.

"(Jay Shah) takes charge in December, and I'm sure once he moves from the BCCI to the ICC, he will think about the ICC's benefit, and that's what he should do. Whenever anyone assumes such a role, he should only consider the interests of that organisation," Mohsin Naqvi said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Champions Trophy 2025 is at a standstill following the BCCI’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan and stubbornness of holding the event under a hybrid model.

The PCB is firm on its stance of opposing the hybrid model and also on boycotting all of India’s matches if the BCCI does not send its national men’s team to the country, which further delayed the announcement of the schedule.