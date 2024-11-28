Fakhar Zaman among key players likely to return for South Africa ODIs

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. - AFP

LAHORE: Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman, alongside senior players, is likely to return to Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa.

The green shirts will tour South Africa in December for a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series and a two-match Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

According to the sources, the consultation process regarding Pakistan’s squad has entered the decisive phase, with the official announcement is likely by the conclusion of the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe or after the first T20I, scheduled on December 1.

Sources further shared that the team management will continue to test the bench strength by giving opportunities to youngsters, most likely in the T20I series.

As a result, senior batters and bowlers may be rested for the shortest format series.

However, for ODIs, the touring side are likely to go with full strength with key players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman likely to return.

Unlike other senior players, Fakhar is being considered for both white-ball series, who was termed the team’s necessity, keeping ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 in mind, sources added.

Meanwhile, left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq, who has been away from the national team since December 2023, is being considered for the red-ball series.

Furthermore, the planning is underway to hold an exclusive camp for Test players in South Africa.

For the unversed, a seven to 10 days long training camp is being considered to acclimatize the Test players to the playing conditions in South Africa.

The training camp would be exclusive to the Test players as the all-format cricketers would have become accustomed to the conditions by featuring in the white-ball series, which is scheduled to conclude just three days before the red-ball assignment.



Pakistan's Tour of South Africa Schedule:

T20I series:

• 10 Dec – 1st T20I, Durban

• 13 Dec – 2nd T20I, Centurion

• 14 Dec – 3rd T20I, Johannesburg

ODI series:

• 17 Dec – 1st ODI, Paarl

• 19 Dec – 2nd ODI, Cape Town

• 22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Johannesburg

Test series:

• 26-30 Dec – 1st Test, Centurion

• 3-7 Jan – 2nd Test, Cape Town