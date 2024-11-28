Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Zimbabwe in ODI series decider

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine are in for the toss. - PCB

BULAWAYO: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first in the three-match series decider against Zimbabwe here at Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

PLAYING XIs



Pakistan are unchanged, while Zimbabwe make two changes.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed and Faisal Akram.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Joylord Gumbie, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (capt), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande (wk), Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face 64 times in ODIs with the former boasting a dominant record with 55 victories, compared to the opposition’s six, while two matches ended in no results.

The green shirts have an equally dominant record in the bilateral series as they won 19 out of 21 ODI series, while Zimbabwe managed to draw two series in 1994/95 and 2013.

Matches 64, Pakistan 55, Zimbabwe 6, NR 2, Tied 1



FORM GUIDE



Pakistan, fresh from a historic series victory in Australia, succumbing to a shock 80-run defeat in the rain-hit series opener on Sunday.



The visitors, however, staged an astounding comeback by securing a commanding 10-wicket victory in the must-win second ODI.



Zinbabwe, on the other hand, playing their first ODI series since a 2-1 defeat against Sri Lanka in January, got off to a dream start by registering an astounding victory over the green shirts.



But the home side failed to continue the winning momentum as they were completely outclassed by the touring side in the following clash.



Zimbabwe, however, still have a chance to secure their first-ever ODI series victory over Pakistan.



Pakistan: W, L, W, W, L (most recent first)

Zimbabwe: L, W, L, L, NR