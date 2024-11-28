Pakistan’s Asim Khan reaches quarterfinals of PSA Cape Town Open

Asim Khan in action. -Instagram/@asimkhansquash

CAPE TOWN: Pakistan’s squash player Asim Khan advanced to the quarter-finals of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Cape Town Open after defeating Egypt’s Seif El Shenawy in the second round here on Wednesday.

Sixth seeded Asim secured a commanding 3-1 victory with game scores of 11-4, 3-11, 11-9, and 11-5.

Following his win, the 28-year-old is scheduled to face the tournament’s top seed, Qatar’s Abdullah Al Tamimi in the quarterfinal match.

Asim has entered the tournament fresh from his first PSA World Tour title, which he claimed after defeating top-seeded Nick Wall of England in the final of the Charlottesville Open.

His latest World Tour title victory marks a significant milestone in his career and adds to Pakistan’s rich legacy in squash, a sport in which the nation has produced multiple world champions.

Meanwhile, Noor Zaman is set to play his second-round match today (Wednesday).

Notably, the ongoing tournament, part of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Copper event, features prize pool of $25,000.