Jahandad, Abbas reach Bulwayo ahead of decisive ODI against Zimbabwe

Jahandad Khan (L) and Abbas Afridi (R). -Instagram/@jahandad__12/Facebook/@@abbasafridiofficial55

BULWAYO: Pakistan’s all-rounder Jahandad Khan and pacer Abbas Afridi arrived here on Wednesday to join the national squad for the decisive ODI against Zimbabwe.

The duo will be showcasing their skills in the third and final match of the ODI series against the hosts, scheduled to take place at Queens Sports Club.

This surprising landing took place after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared that pacers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dahani were ruled out from the series due to injuries.

In its statement, the national board revealed that Ahmed suffered a hamstring injury, while Dahani sustained an ankle injury during the national team’s training session on Sunday.

After undergoing scans and clinical assessments, the pacers will return to Pakistan today.

Notably, Abbas and Jahandad are also a part of Pakistan’s T20I squad for the subsequent three-match series against Zimbabwe, slated to run from December 1 to 5.

Furthermore, Daniyal has been replaced by Aamir Jamal for the upcoming T20I series. Jamal is a part of Pakistan’s ODI squad and featured in both fixtures.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side took a rest day ahead of the final fixture of the series.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Jahandad Khan, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Abbas Afridi and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan