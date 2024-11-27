Rain-hit opening day sees Sri Lanka dominate South Africa at 80/4

Aiden Markram's poor run of form continued. -AFP

DURBAN: The inaugural day of the match between South Africa and Sri Lanka was hindered by persistent rain, which allowed just 20.4 overs to be played here on Wednesday.

The weather proved relentless, ending the day within 21 overs only.

The day proved to be a hit for Sri Lanka as the team removed four South African batters with the help of Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, and Lahiru Kumara.

Opting to bowl first, Sri Lanka reduced the hosts to score 80/4 in 20.4 overs.

The Fernando duo bowled brilliantly and dismissed Aiden Makaram and Tony de Zorzi early.

Vishwa, with a sharp delivery dismissed Zorzi after Kamindu Mendis caught the ball at second slip, with the batter heading towards the pavilion with mere four runs off nine balls.

Previously, Markram was the first to depart, scoring just nine runs after edging the ball to Angelo Mathews, who took a sharp catch.

Meanwhile, skipper Temba Bavuma is the top-scorer of the day with 28 runs off 47 balls, including five boundaries.

Tristan Stubbs tried to steady the innings, adding 16 runs after smashing three boundaries, however, couldn’t stand for long and was caught at third slip.

After sending the in-form batter Stubbs back to his seat, Kumara bowled David Bedingham with a superb delivery that shattered his stumps.

The hosts will resume their innings on Thursday with Bavuma (28) and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne on strike.