Sean Williams reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct breach

An undated picture of Zimbabwe's all-rounder Sean Williams. - ICC

DUBAI: Zimbabwe’s experienced all-rounder Sean Williams on Wednesday, was penalized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for showing dissent at umpire’s decision during his side’s second ODI against Pakistan.

According to the apex cricketing body, the all-rounder breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

As a result, one demerit point has been added to the all-rounder’s disciplinary record. This was Williams’s first offence in the 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 26th over of Zimbabwe’s innings when Sean Williams showed dissent by pointing to his bat after being given out lbw to Saim Ayub.

The all-rounder admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Forster Mutizwa, alongside third umpire Iknow Chabi and fourth umpire Langton Rusere.

For the unversed, Level 1 breaches may result in penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee and one or two demerit points.