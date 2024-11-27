Pakistan crush Nepal to reach Blind T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals

Nepal's batter plays a shot during the 11th match of the Blind T20 World Cup 2024 against Pakistan on November 27, 2024. - PBCC

LAHORE: Pakistan blind cricket team has stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Blind T20 World Cup 2024 after a thumping 10-wicket victory against Nepal at Ghani Institute Cricket Ground here on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest 101-run target, the home side amassed the total in just 6.4 overs without losing a wicket, securing their fourth consecutive victory in the mega event, including a walkover triumph over arch-rivals India on Monday.

Opening batter Nematullah scored an unbeaten 73 off 30 deliveries, while Mohammad Safdar contributed with 24 not out from 14 balls.

Batting first, Nepal only managed 100/5 in 18 overs despite Bharat Thapa’s gutsy knock.

The opening batter remained the top-scorer for Nepal with a 46-ball 39 but lacked support from the other end.

Besides him, the next-best run-getter for Nepal was fellow opener Naresh Chaudhary, who scored a run-a-ball 17.

Haroon Khan was the standout bowler for the home side, returning economical figures of 2/5, while Muhammad Salman, Matiullah and Nematullah chipped in with a wicket apiece.

For his all-round brilliance, Nematullah was named the player of the match.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka secured their third win in the ongoing Blind T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa by 53 runs.

Suranga Sampat starred with 56 off 33 balls, helping Sri Lanka post a mammoth total of 217/6.

In response, South Africa only managed 164/9 as Sri Lankan captain Chandana Deshpriya and Saman Tushara dismantled their batting expedition by taking two wickets each.

At Bagh-e-Jinnah Cricket Ground, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets.

Afghanistan, batting first, scored 149 in 18.2 overs, with captain Abbasin scoring 30. Bangladesh chased down the target in 12 overs, thanks to Arif Hussain's unbeaten 89 off 44 balls.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first phase of the Blind Cricket World Cup 2024 in Lahore has come to an end.

After a rest day on November 28, the second phase will commence in Multan on November 29.