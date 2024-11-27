Glenn Maxwell hails Jasprit Bumrah as 'the best fast bowler of all time'

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates victory in the first Test against Australia on November 25, 2024.- AFP

Australia’s explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell showered praise on India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, terming him ‘the best fast bowler of all time’.

Speaking on The Grade Cricketer Podcast, Maxwell asserted Bumrah’s brilliance extends beyond his wickets tally and called him a ‘generational talent’ alongside emerging opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“They (India) have got two genuine generational talents at the peak of their powers which is Bumrah and Jaiswal," Maxwell said on ‘The Grade Cricketer’ podcast.

“I have said this before Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time. Maybe not with the amount of wickets he takes in ever format but for the guys that have played against him it is just so difficult.

The all-rounder also praised Bumrah’s ‘unique’ bowling action which allows the latter to swing the ball both ways and execute slower ball decently.

“He’s just got such unique action, unique ability with the ball to get it to move and rush you, he can beat you on the outside edge, inside edge and he’s got a quick sniff good slower ball, he seems like a complete package," he said.

Earlier today, Bumrah reclaimed the top position in the Test bowling rankings after leading his side to a historic 295-run victory over Australia in the opening Test of the five-match series in Perth on Monday.

The right-arm pacer’s match figures of 8/72 helped him overtake Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada to secure the top spot with career-best 883 rating points – the highest by an Indian pacer in the format.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (904) and Ravindra Jadeja (899) are the only other bowlers from the country to register higher rating points than Bumrah’s 833.

This is the third time this year that Jasprit Bumrah has secured the top spot in Test rankings, the previous such instances were his one-month each stints during February and October.