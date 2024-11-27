Gujarat batter smashes fastest T20 century for India after going unsold in IPL auction

An undated picture of Gujarat's top-order batter Urvil Patel - Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA)

INDORE: Gujarat’s Urvil Patel smashed the fastest century by an Indian batter in T20s a day after going unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

The right-handed batter smashed a 28-ball century in Gujarat’s eight-wicket victory over Tripura in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Emerald Heights International School Ground here on Wednesday.

Patel’s century was fastest by an Indian batter in the format, surpassing the most expensive IPL player Rishabh Pant, who took 32 balls to reach triple figures for Delhi against Himachal Pardesh in 2018.

The right-handed batter went on to score an unbeaten 113 off 35 deliveries, studded with seven fours and 12 sixes, helping Gujarat to chase down 156 with 58 balls to spare.

His swashbuckling century was also the second-fastest in all T20s, only behind Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan, who struck a 27-ball ton against Cyprus earlier this year.

Fastest centuries in T20s

Sahil Chauhan - 27 balls - Estonia vs Cyprus in 2024

Urvil Patel - 28 balls - Gujarat vs Tripura in 2024

Chris Gayle - 30 balls - RCB vs Pune Warriors India in 2013

Rishabh Pant - 32 balls - Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh in 2018

Notably, Urvil Patel also holds the record of scoring the second-fastest century by an Indian batter in List A cricket.

He achieved the feat in November 2023 when he amassed triple figures from just 41 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in Chandigarh. His ton was a ball slower than Yousuf Pathan’s 40-ball hundred for Baroda against Maharashtra in 2010.

It is pertinent to mention that Patel was picked by Gujarat Titans (GT) for INR 20 lacs in the previous IPL auction. The right-handed batter, however, failed to make a cut to the team’s playing XI and was later released by the former champions.