Pakistan announce squad for U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup

Pakistan's U19 women's team. - PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s women’s selection committee on Wednesday, announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup 2024, slated to be played in Kuala Lampur from December 15 to 22.

Top-order batter Zoofishan Ayyaz has been named captain with wicketkeeper batter Komal Khan serving as her deputy.

According to the details, the players were shortlisted after the conclusion of a 21-day-long skills and fitness camp, featuring 32 players.

Over the course of three weeks, three intra-squad matches were also held.

Pakistan, placed in Group A, will kick off their Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on December 15 before taking on Nepal on the following day.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super-Four Stage, slated to take place on December 19 and 20, with the final scheduled on December 22.

Pakistan’s squad for Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup 2024

Top-order batters: Areesha Ansari (Kasur), Fizza Fiaz (Lahore), Maham Anees (Islamabad), Ravail Farhan (Lahore) and Zoofishan Ayyaz (Wah Cantt)

Wicketkeeper-batters: Komal Khan (Lahore), Wasifa Hussain (Karachi)

Spinners: Aleesa Mukhtiar (Muzaffargarh), Quratulain (Sialkot), Rozina Akram (Rawalpindi) and Tayyaba Imdad (Abbottabad)

Fast bowlers: Fatima Khan (Lahore), Haniah Ahmer (Karachi), Mahnoor Zeb (Mardan), Shahar Bano and (Lodhran)

Player Support personnel: Aisha Jalil (manager), Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Muhammad Hanif Malik (assistant coach), Nahida Khan (fielding coach), Muhammad Usman Shahid (analyst), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Muhammad Rafi Ullah (media and digital manager)

Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup 2024 schedule

15 December – Sri Lanka v Malaysia (9.30am, KL time); Pakistan v India (2pm, KL time)

16 December – Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (9.0am, KL time); Pakistan v Nepal (2pm, KL time)

17 December – Bangladesh v Malaysia (9.30am, KL time); India v Nepal (2pm, KL time)

18 December – 5th/6th position play-off (2pm, KL time)

19 December A1 v B1 (9.30am, KL time); A2 v B2 (2pm, KL time)

20 December – A1 v B2 (9.30am, KL time); A2 v B1 (2pm, KL time)

22 December – 3rd/4th position play-off (9.30am, KL time); final (2pm, KL time)