Dahani, Ahmed ruled out of third ODI against Zimbabwe, replacements named

LAHORE: Pakistan’s pacers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dahani have been ruled out of the third ODI against Zimbabwe, scheduled to take place here at Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared that Ahmed suffered a hamstring injury, while Dahani sustained an ankle injury during the national team’s training session on Sunday. After undergoing scans and clinical assessments the pacers will return to Pakistan today.

Details further shared that Dahani and Ahmed, upon their arrival, will report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here to undergo rehabilitation.

“Upon their return to Lahore, both players will report to the National Cricket Academy, where they will undergo rehabilitation and follow the prescribed protocols to ensure a safe return to competitive cricket,” stated PCB.

As a result, the pacers have been replaced by Abbas Afridi and Jahandad Khan, who will reach Bulawayo in time to be available for selection for the series decider.

Notably, Abbas and Jahandad are also a part of Pakistan’s T20I squad for the subsequent three-match series against Zimbabwe, slated to run from December 1 to 5.

Furthermore, Daniyal has been replaced by Aamir Jamal for the upcoming T20I series. Jamal is a part of Pakistan’s ODI squad and featured in both fixtures.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Jahandad Khan, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Abbas Afridi and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan