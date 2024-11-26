New York City FC parts ways with head coach Nick Cushing after MLS playoff exit

Nick Cushing reacts in the first half against the CF Montreal at Stade Saputo. -Reuters

New York City FC announced the firing of head coach Nick Cushing on Tuesday.

The club finished the regular season in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 50 points (14-12-8) but advanced to the MLS Cup conference semifinals, losing 2-0 to the seventh-seeded New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

"We would like to thank Nick for his incredible dedication to the club and this city. During his time at New York City FC, Nick has been a true professional, playing an important role in delivering the Club's first MLS Cup as an assistant coach and then leading the team as Interim Head Coach to a Campeones Cup victory in 2022," sporting director David Lee said in a club statement.

"Whilst we are incredibly appreciative for all he has done for the club, at this current time, we believe it's best to move the team in a new direction as we plan for the 2025 season and beyond," Lee continued. "We would like to sincerely thank Nick for his contributions and wish him and his family all the very best in their future endeavors."

The club is undergoing a search for its next head coach.

Cushing was appointed permanent head coach ahead of the 2023 season, and the club was 9-11-14 (41 points) in MLS play in that campaign. As interim coach in 2022, he led the team to a third-place Eastern Conference finish and another trip to the conference semifinals.

Cushing, 40, had worked for parent City Football Group since 2006. He took over as the head coach of Manchester City's women's team in 2013 and led the group to six trophies.

He is the second MLS head coach to be dismissed in as many days. On Monday, the Vancouver Whitecaps parted ways with head coach Vanni Sartini after an eighth-place finish in the Western Conference and a round one playoff loss.