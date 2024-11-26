Afghanistan edge Pakistan to win U19 tri-series

Pakistan and Afghanistan in action during the U19 tri-series final on November 26, 2024. - X/@TheRealPCB_Live

DUBAI: Anchoring half-centuries from Barkat Ibrahimzai and Nazifullah Amiri, followed by a combined bowling effort propelled Afghanistan to beat Pakistan by 21 runs and win the U19 tri-series here at ICC Academy Ground on Tuesday.

Batting first, Afghanistan registered a commendable total of 250/9 on the board in the allotted 50 overs, thanks to an anchoring seventh-wicket partnership between Ibrahimzai and Amiri.

Afghanistan had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost both their openers Mahboob Khan (two) and Uzairullah Nizai (seven) within five overs with just 19 runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Faisal Khan Shinozada and Naseer Khan Maroof Khil added 50 runs to their team’s total amid a sensible third-wicket partnership.

The crucial stand, however, was followed by a middle-order collapse which left Afghanistan reeling at 91/6 in 26 overs.

But Ibrahimzai and Amiri staged an astounding turnaround by stitching a match-defining 120-run partnership, which pushed Afghanistan’s total past the 200-run mark.

The partnership culminated with Ibrahimzai’s dismissal in the 46th over.



He remained the top-scorer for Afghanistan with a 90-ball 69, laced with six fours and three sixes. He was adjudged the player of the match for his defiant knock.

Amiri, on the other hand, walked back in the next over after scoring 56 off 60 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Ali Raza and Abdul Subhan were the standout bowlers for Pakistan, picking up three wickets each, while Faham Ul Haq and Umar Zaib chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, Pakistan were all out for 229 in 48 overs despite half-centuries from Shahzaib Khan and Haroon Arshad.

Haroon top-scored for the green shirts with a brisk 70 from just 59 balls, while Shahzaib made a cautious 53 off 98 deliveries.

Farhan Yousaf (29) and Riaz Ullah (21) were the other notable run-getters for Pakistan, while the rest made modest contributions.

For Afghanistan, Nooristani Omrazai and Naseer Khan Maroof Khil bagged two wickets each, while Abdul Aziz Khan, Khatir Khan Stanikzai, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar and Uzairullah Nizai shared four wickets between them.