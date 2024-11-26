Ahmed Shehzad lauds Saim, Abrar after Pakistan’s series-levelling win

Ahmed Shehzad commends Saim Ayub (R) and Abrar Ahmed's (L) impactful performance. -AFP

Pakistan’s Test opener Ahmed Shehzad heaped praise on emerging opener Saim Ayub and debutant spinner Abrar Ahmed following the national men’s team’s commanding 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series here at Queens Sports Club on Tuesday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Shehzad congratulated Saim for his maiden ODI century before stressing that the national team should have played with the same approach in the last game.

"Congratulations to Saim Ayub for his maiden ODI century. In this game, Pakistan went for the kill and didn’t allow Zimbabwe to reach 200. This is how Pakistan should have played the last game," Shehzad remarked.

Saim top-scored for Pakistan in the run chase with an unbeaten 113 off just 62 balls, studded with 20 boundaries including three sixes, while his opening partner Abdullah Shafique made 32 not out.

Shehzad lauded Abrar for his record-equalling four-wicket haul on ODI debut and also acknowledged the ‘rise’ of left-arm spinner Faisal Akram, urging the team management to utilise the latter’s talent.

“Great figures by Abrar on debut. Faisal had a great rise, he should be utilised better & should be allowed to bowl 10 overs! So that he can learn more. Congratulations Pakistan,” the right-handed batter concluded.

For the unversed, Abrar Ahmed's four-wicket haul, coupled with Saim Ayub’s quickfire century, propelled Pakistan to a thumping victory.

Opting to bat first, Zimbabwe only managed 145 runs before getting bundled out in the 33rd over.

The 10-wicket victory lifted Pakistan to level the three-match series 1-1, with the final ODI scheduled to take place on Thursday at the same venue.