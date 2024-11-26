PCB ‘postpones’ Pakistan Shaheens-Sri Lanka ‘A’ series

Pakistan Shaheens celebrate a wicket of Sri Lanka 'A' during first One-Day match on November 25, 2024. - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday, announced to postpone the ongoing One-Day series between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka ‘A’ just hours before the commencement of the second fixture.

In a statement, the cricket board shared that the decision was made in collaboration with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and also that the new dates will be finalized after a collaboration between the two cricketing bodies.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board, in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket, has postponed the last two 50-over matches of the Pakistan Shaheens-Sri Lanka ‘A’ series due to a political activity in the federal capital,” the PCB shared.

“The last two white-ball matches were scheduled for Wednesday and Friday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both boards will collaborate to finalise new dates to complete the series,” the statement added.

For the unversed, the Shaheens lead the One-Day series, after winning the opening fixture on Monday by 108 runs.

The two sides also engaged in a two-match red-ball series, which the Shaheens won 1-0.