Amir catches limelight for bowling splendid spell in T10

Mohammad Amir celebrating his victory in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League. -Instagram/@crickethub_pk

ABU DHABI: Pakistan’s experienced left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir on Monday, turned heads with sensational bowling performance for New York Strikers in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league here.

Amir, who has been out of the national side since leading their bowling unit in this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, is consistently delivering stellar performances in the ongoing tournament.

The left-arm pacer is currently the joint-second leading wicket-taker in the tournament with a brilliant economy of just 7.62.

His best performance thus far came in a must-win game for Strikers against the home side, where he dismissed three batters, including Phil Salt, for just seven runs in his quota of two overs.

Amir’s brilliant bowling performance was backed by Sri Lankan opener Kusal Perera, who steered the Strikers to a commanding 10-wicket victory with a quickfire half-century.

For his sensational bowling spell, Amir was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the left-arm pacer highlighted the importance of the victory before stressing that the Strikers are still in contention to progress in the 10-team tournament.

“This was a must-win game for us, and we’re still in contention now. We need to carry this momentum forward as it’s a short format with little margin for error. We performed as team today, which is crucial with three important games ahead of us,” said Amir.