Records tumble as Pakistan rout Zimbabwe in second ODI

Pakistan team celebrates taking a wicket against Zimbabwe during the second ODI on November 26, 2024. - X/@ZimCricketv

BULAWAYO: Debutant spinner Abrar Ahmed and left-handed opener Saim Ayub shattered records in Pakistan’s commanding 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series here at Queens Sports Club on Tuesday.

The home side, fresh from their stunning 80-run victory over the green shirts, opted to bat first in the second ODI after the coin flipped in captain Craig Ervine’s favour.

Ervine’s decision, however, backfired as Zimbabwe were skittled for a meagre 145 in 32.3 overs.

Leading the bowling charge for Pakistan was Abrar, who registered a four-wicket haul on ODI debut to draw level with legendary Abdul Qadir, who set the benchmark in 1983.

Abrar was supported by vice-captain Salman Ali Agha, who dismantled Zimbabwe’s middle-order with three wickets, while part-timer Saim and left-arm spinner Faisal Akram chipped in with one scalp apiece.

As a result, Zimbabwe lost nine of their wickets against spinners after their opener Tadiwanashe Marumani was run out.

This was only the fourth time when Pakistan took nine or more wickets through spinners in a men’s ODI, the previous two of such instances also came against Zimbabwe in 2015.

In the run chase, Saim stole the limelight by dismantling Zimbabwean bowling attack with 20 boundaries, including three sixes, and raced to his maiden ODI century in just 53 balls.

Saim’s 53-ball ton was the joint third-fastest by a Pakistani batter in men’s ODIs, drawing level with legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who also holds the record of scoring the top-two fastest centuries for Pakistan in the format.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s total of 148/0 in 18.2 overs also became the lowest in men’s ODIs to feature a century.



The commanding victory helped Pakistan to level the series 1-1, with final ODI scheduled to be played on November 28 at the same venue.