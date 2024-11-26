ICC summons board meeting to discuss Champions Trophy's future

Jay Shah (L) and Mohsin Naqvi (R). -AFP

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has called a board meeting on November 29 to deliberate on the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan.

The meeting will be held online, and all board members have been provided with the agenda, an ICC spokesperson confirmed.

According to sources, the meeting will discuss the future of the tournament following India's refusal to tour Pakistan for the tournament.

The ICC board members will be discussing various options. These options include adopting a hybrid model, relocating the event entirely, or postponing the tournament.

Sources further revealed that the ICC board is inclined toward implementing a hybrid model as a primary solution. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already voiced its opposition to this approach.

The ICC board is expected to make a final decision after considering feedback and recommendations from its members during the meeting.

The board comprises 12 full members, 3 associate members, and one independent director.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Champions Trophy 2025 is at a standstill following the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) refusal to send its team to Pakistan and stubbornness of holding the event under a hybrid model.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is firm on its stance of opposing the hybrid model and also on boycotting all of India’s matches if the BCCI does not send its national men’s team to the country, which further delayed the announcement of the schedule.

Furthermore, the broadcasters of the tournament, who were assured a cycle that includes Pakistan-India clashes, which typically generate the highest viewership and revenue, have also refused to accept a schedule that does not include the blockbuster matches.

The broadcasters further threatened to take legal action if the ICC fails to fulfill their demands.

Sources further shared that the announcement of the schedule would be possible in a couple of days if the stakeholders show some flexibility.

Stakeholders are in favour of holding the event with mutual consensus, they added.