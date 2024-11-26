James Anderson’s lack of demand in IPL ignites PSL fans’ hope

An undated picture of former England pacer James Anderson. - AFP

JEDDAH: England’s leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction here on Monday, igniting fans’ hopes of seeing the legendary pacer, alongside other key players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Anderson, who called time on his glittering international cricket career in July this year, entered the mega auction, stating there was "something in me that thinks I can still play".

He had set a base price of INR 1.25 crore for himself despite not playing T20s since 2015 while his last international appearance in the format came in November 2009.

The development likely marked the end of Anderson’s hopes of featuring in an IPL season but fans foresee his future in the PSL.

“He [Anderson] is going to play Pakistan Super League this year along with Smith and Warner,” a user wrote on Facebook.



Furthermore, some fans also shared a list of unsold foreign players in IPL 2025 mega auction, whom they think would be seen in action during the 10th edition of the PSL.

The list features renowned foreign cricketers like Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and David Warner, who did not find a bidder in the two-day-long mega auction as well.

“The upcoming PSL is going to be fun. Players who went unsold in IPL So far David Warner, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett, Finn Allen, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Shai Hope, Naveen-ul-Haq, Jonny Bairstow, James Anderson, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dewald Brevis,” a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

For the unversed, the upcoming edition of the PSL will run concurrently with the IPL next year due to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, slated to be staged in Pakistan in the February-March window.