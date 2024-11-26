Saim, Abrar give Pakistan series-levelling victory over Zimbabwe

Pakistan's Saim Ayub set to face a delivery from Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani during the second ODI on November 26, 2024. - X/@ZimCricketv

BULAWAYO: Abrar Ahmed's four-wicket haul, followed by a quickfire century by Saim Ayub, propelled Pakistan to a crushing 10-wicket victory in the second ODI of the three-match series here at Queens Sports Club on Tuesday.



Set to chase a modest 146, Pakistan comfortably amassed the total without losing a wicket and 190 balls to spare, thanks to Saim's blistering century.



The left-handed batter dominated the match-winning partnership with sensational hitting, which saw him scoring his maiden ODI century in just 53 balls.



His brisk century was the third-fastest by a Pakistan batter in men's ODIs, only behind legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi.



Saim top-scored for Pakistan with an unbeaten 113 off just 62 balls, studded with 20 boundaries including three sixes, while Abdullah Shafique made 32 not out.

Opting to bat first, Zimbabwe only managed 145 runs before getting bundled out in the 33rd over.

The home side had a shaky start to their innings as their openers Tadiwanashe Marumani (4) and Joylord Gumbie (5) perished after making meagre contributions.

Following the slump, top-order batter Dion Myers and skipper Craig Ervine briefly anchored the innings with a 38-run partnership.

Myers, who was the core aggressor of the crucial stand, fell victim to Salman Ali Agha in the 13th over. He remained the top-scorer for the hosts with a 30-ball 33, laced with six boundaries.

Agha inflicted a middle-order collapse by dismissing Ervine and Sikandar Raza in quick succession, reducing the hosts to 97/5 in 20.2 overs.

Experienced all-rounder Sean Williams offered a notable fight with a cautious 31 off 39 deliveries.

However, following his departure in the 26th over with 121 runs on the board, Zimbabwe could add 24 runs for the loss of their remaining wickets despite Blessing Muzarabani’s 11-run cameo.

Abrar was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking four wickets, followed by Agha with three scalps, while Faisal Akram and Saim Ayub struck out one batter apiece.

The 10-wicket victory lifted Pakistan to level the three-match series 1-1, with the final ODI scheduled to take place on Thursday at the same venue.