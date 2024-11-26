England-New Zealand Test series named Crowe-Thorpe Trophy

The Crowe-Thorpe Trophy, named after New Zealand's Martin Crowe and England's Graham Thorpe. - NZC

CHRISTCHURCH: The upcoming three-match Test series between England and New Zealand has been named after two legendary batters from each country Graham Thorpe and Martin Crowe respectively.

The Crowe-Thorpe Trophy – a collaboration between New Zealand Cricket (NZC), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the families of each player – will be unveiled on the morning of the first Test between the two sides here on Thursday.

The two cricket boards, however, have released the first look of the trophy, made from wood, sourced from the bat of both legendary batters.

The trophy was designed by renowned craftsman David Ngawati, who also crafted Tangiwai Shield for the Test series between New Zealand and South Africa.

The bat gifted by the Thorpe was with which Graham scored two consecutive Test centuries against New Zealand in 1997, while the Crowe family donated the one with which Martin scored a century at Lord’s in 1994.

NZC CEO Scott Weenink expressed his delight with the initiative, which according to him, will keep the stories and memories of the two legendary batters alive.

“Today’s generation of players are standing on the shoulders of those who went before them, players like Graham and Martin,” said Weenink.

“It’s good that we recognise this and respect their legacy.

“Both those players were seriously good batsmen who understood the game intimately - they commanded respect wherever they went.”

ECB Richard Gould echoed his statement and called it ‘fitting’ that the men’s Test series between the two nations will be contested in their names.

“Martin and Graham are two legends of the game, and it is fitting that Test series between our two men’s sides will now be contested in their name.

“It’s heart-breaking to have lost both men so early, but by honouring them in this way I hope we can help ensure the memories and legacies of two of our nations’ finest cricketers live on long into the future.”

The Crowe-Thorpe Trophy will be presented by Martin’s sister, Deb Crowe, and former England captain Michael Atherton on the field ahead on the national anthems on Thursday.