Zimbabwe win toss and elect to bat first against Pakistan in second ODI

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine are in for the toss. - X/@TheRealPCB

BULAWAYO: Zimbabwe have won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan here at Queens Sports Club on Tuesday.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan make two changes to their lineup, which include two debutants, while Zimbabwe are unchanged.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed and Faisal Akram.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Trevor Gwandu, Craig Ervine (c), Tawandanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

HEAD TO HEAD

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face 63 times in ODIs with the former boasting a dominant record with 54 victories, compared to the opposition’s six, while two matches ended in no results.

The green shirts have an equally dominant record in the bilateral series as they won 19 out of 21 ODI series, while Zimbabwe managed to draw two series in 1994/95 and 2013.

Matches 63, Pakistan 54, Zimbabwe 6, NR 2, Tied 1

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan and Zimbabwe entered the three-match series with contrasting momentums as the green shirts were fresh from their first ODI series victory in Australia since 2002 while the home side were carrying the weight of 2-0 series defeat against Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe, however, delivered an astounding performance and stunned the green shirts by a massive margin of 80 runs in the rain-hit opener.

Pakistan: L, W, W, L, L (most recent first)

Zimbabwe: W, L, L, NR, L