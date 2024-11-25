India pip Australia to reclaim top spot in WTC standings

India lead the World Test Championship (WTC). -AFP

PERTH: India reclaimed the top position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table after a dominant 295-run win in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia here at the Optus Stadium on Monday.

With this impressive win, India has moved to the top of the WTC standings, with 61.11 winning percentage.

In contrast, Australia faced a setback, dropping to second place with 57.69 winning percentage.

Notably, the men in blue were dropped to second place after suffering a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand in the home series.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins-led side require four wins to secure their spot in the final.

World Test Championship Rankings

World Test Championship rankings. -ICC

India on Monday, made history by breaking a 47-year-old record in the ongoing series.

India, fresh from their first-ever whitewash in a three-Test match home series, were skittled for a mere 150 in the first innings against Australia.

The touring side, however, staged an astounding comeback by dismissing Australia for a meagre 104 to acquire a handy 46-run lead.

The visitors then posted a massive total of 487/6 on the board, thanks to magnificent centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, setting the home side a daunting 534-run target.

The victory marked India's biggest victory in terms of runs in Australia, surpassing their previous best of 222 runs which they achieved in December 1977.