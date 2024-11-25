Kylian Mbappe 'getting up to speed' with Real Madrid teammates

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his first goal for his club with Vinicius Junior during La Liga. -Reuters

French football star Kylian Mbappe believes he is finally getting up to speed with his Real Madrid teammates after scoring in a 3-0 LaLiga win at Leganes on Sunday.

Mbappe, who had played in a central attacking role since joining from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), went four games without scoring in all competitions before netting the opener against Leganes.

The 25-year-old was moved back to his preferred position on the left and combined well with fellow attacker Vinicius Jr, who set up Mbappe's goal.

"Vinicius and I read each other very well. I've got a great relationship with him and he's a great player," Mbappe told Real Madrid TV after the win.

"I think I put in a good performance. I'm starting to get up to speed with my teammates. I can play in every position and I'm ready to help the team and give my all.

"It's the story of my career. I play on the right, on the left, in the middle and with two up top. It doesn't matter to me. I want to help the team and score goals."

Real, which is one of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo's former clubs, are second in the league, four points behind Barcelona, who have played one game more. The leaders drew 2-2 at Celta Vigo on Saturday.