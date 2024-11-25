Two debutants in Pakistan's lineup for second ODI against Zimbabwe

Abrar Ahmed (L) and Tayyab Tahir (R) named in playing XI for second ODI. -AFP/PCB/File

BULWAYO: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, unveiled the playing XI for the second ODI of the three-match series against Zimbabwe.

Middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir and right-arm leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed will make their ODI debuts, replacing Haseebullah Khan and Mohammad Hasnain, reflecting green shirts' approach to test their bench strength by giving opportunities to new and emerging talents.

After making his mark in the domestic cricket, the 31-year-old Tayyab is set to prove his mettle in the international circuit.

Spinner Abrar, on the other hand, received maiden call-up to add depth to Pakistan’s bowling attack.

Pakistan's Playing Xi for second ODI against Zimbabwe. -PCB

Notably, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 80 runs as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the rain-affected first ODI of the three-match series at Queen's Sports Club on Sunday.

The rain interruption came when Pakistan were reeling at 60/6 while chasing a modest 206-run total.

Zimbabwe lead the three-match series 1-0, with the second ODI set to take place on Tuesday (tomorrow) here in Bulwayo.

Playing XI

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, and Abrar Ahmed.