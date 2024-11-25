Pakistan’s Asim Khan, Noor Zaman to feature in Cape Town Open

Noor Zaman (L) and Asim Khan (R) to compete in Cape Town Open. -Author/File

Pakistan’s squash players, Asim Khan and Noor Zaman are set to compete in Cape Town Open, scheduled to run from November 26 to 30.

The upcoming tournament, part of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Copper event, features prize pool of $25,000.

Pakistani duo is gearing up to make strong impact against the best squash talent in the world competing in the event.

Sixth seeded Asim and eighth seeded Noor have been granted bye in the first round and will be kicking off their respective campaigns from the second round, scheduled to take place on November 27.

Khan enters the tournament fresh from his first PSA World Tour title, which he claimed after defeating top-seeded Nick Wall of England in the final of the Charlottesville Open.

Khan’s victory marks a significant milestone in his career and adds to Pakistan’s rich legacy in squash, a sport in which the nation has produced multiple world champions.