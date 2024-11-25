Haider Ali’s ton steers Pakistan Shaheens to thumping win over Sri Lanka ‘A’

Pakistan Shaheens' Haider Ali plays a shot during the first One-Day against Sri Lanka on November 25, 2024. - PCB

ISLAMABAD: Haider Ali’s brisk century, coupled with Sharoon Siraj’s all-round exploits led Pakistan Shaheens to a thumping 108-run victory over Sri Lanka 'A' in the first 50-over match at the Islamabad Club on Monday.

Put into bat first, the home side racked up a massive total of 305/7 in the allotted 50 overs, courtesy of a marathon fourth-wicket partnership between Haider and Abdul Samad.

The Shaheens had a shaky start to their innings as their openers Mohammad Huraira (26) and Maaz Sadaqat (11) walked back after making modest contributions.

Coming out to bat at number four, Haider was involved in a brief 27-run partnership for the third-wicket with Siraj, who scored a 48-ball 42 with the help of five fours.

Haider then added 120 runs amid his fourth-wicket partnership with Abdul Samad, who scored an anchoring 56 off 63 balls, laced with five fours and a six.

Haider remained the top-scorer for the Shaheens with a brisk 108 off 94 deliveries, studded with eight fours and six sixes.

Mohammad Haris and Muhammad Imran then bolstered the Shaheens’ total with brisk cameos at the backend.

In response, Sri Lanka’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 198 in 39.4 overs despite Chamindu Wickramasinghe’s gutsy 47-run knock.

Besides Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha (38) and Sahan Arachchige (35) made notable contributions.

Siraj was the standout bowler for the Shaheens, picking up three wickets for just 21 runs. Mohammad Imran Jnr bagged two wickets, while Ubaid Shah, Sirajuddin, Mehran Mumtaz and Mohammad Imran made one scalp apiece.

For his match-winning century, Haider was adjudged the player of the match.