Williamson headlines list of unsold players at IPL mega auction

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Indian Premier League (IPL). - BCCI/IPL

JEDDAH: Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was one of the most notable players that went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, underway here on Monday.

The right-handed batter, who had a base prize of INR 2 crore, did not find a buyer alongside compatriots Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell.

Williamson, who was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a whopping INR 14 crore in IPL 2022 auction, saw a decline in his demand after a quiet season with the bat.

The New Zealand’s batting stalwart was linked with Gujarat Titans (GT) for the previous edition of the cash-rich league, where he only managed 27 runs in two innings.

Meanwhile, his New Zealand teammate Phillips going unsold was a surprising outcome as he displayed his all-round brilliance in the recent three-match Test series against India.

Phillips, however, does not boast a strong record in the league as he only has 65 runs to his name in eight matches and only two wickets.

Besides them, England’s Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid, Australia’s wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey, Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman, West Indies’ Akeal Hosein and Shai Hope and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj were the other notable international stars who did not find a bidder on the second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

On the other hand, veteran Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and all-rounder Shardul Thakur were the most notable unsold players from India.

Unsold players at IPL 2025 mega auction

David Warner, Devdutt Padikkal, Jonny Bairstow, Waqar Salamkheil, Anmolpreet Singh, Yash Dhull, Utkarsh Singh, Upendra Yadav, Luvnith Sisodia, Kartik Tyagi, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Shai Hope, KS Bharat, Alex Carey, Donovan Ferreira, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid, Keshav Maharaj.