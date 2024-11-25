India break 47-year record with commanding Perth Test win

Jasprit Bumrah joins his team-mates to celebrate a historic 295-run win in Perth. -AFP

PERTH: India broke a 47-year-old record with their 295-run routing of Australia in the opening Test of the five-match series here at Optus Stadium on Monday.

India, fresh from their first-ever whitewash in a three-Test home series, were skittled for a mere 150 in the first innings.

The touring side, however, staged an astounding comeback by dismissing Australia for a meagre 104 to acquire a handy 46-run lead.

The visitors then posted a massive total of 487/6 on the board, thanks to magnificent centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, setting the home side a daunting 534-run target.

In response, Australia were bowled out on 238 in the final session of the penultimate day and thus succumbed to a 295-run defeat against India.

As a result, India recorded their biggest victory in terms of runs in Australia, surpassing their previous best of 222 runs which they achieved in December 1977.

Biggest Test wins for India in Australia (by margin of runs)

Perth (2024): 295

Melbourne (1977): 222

Melbourne (2018): 137

Perth, WACA (2008): 59

Adelaide (2018): 31

The crushing defeat was also Australia's second-biggest in terms of runs at home in the past 40 years with their largest loss came in 2012 against South Africa at the WACA, where they fell short by 309 runs.

The defeat also marked Australia’s second-biggest against India in terms of runs in all Tests after 320-run thrashing in the 2008 Mohali Test.