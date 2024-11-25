Carlos Brathwaite named Lahore Qalandars’ captain for GSL 2024

West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite representing Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League. - PCB

LAHORE: Former West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite has been appointed as Lahore Qalandars’ skipper for the upcoming inaugural edition of the Global Super League (GSL), scheduled to commence on November 26.

Brathwaite, who has been an integral part of the Qalandars’ squad over the years, brings wealth of leadership experience to the two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions.

Reacting to his appointment, Brathwaite shared that his familiarity with the playing conditions in Guyana would come handy and expressed confidence in his team’s ability to deliver strong performances in the upcoming tournament.

"It’s an absolute honor to lead the Lahore Qalandars. I’ve built incredible relationships within this team, and I’m ready to take on this challenge. Knowing the conditions in Guyana, I am confident we can deliver strong performances and make our mark in the tournament," said Brathwaite.

The Qalandars will start their GSL 2024 campaign in the curtain-raiser against home side Guyana Amazon Warriors on November 26.

The five-team T20 competition also includes Hampshire Hawks from England’s T20 Blast, Rangpur Riders from the Bangladesh Premier League, and Victoria, the Australia state team.

Each team will play the others once in a round-robin format, with 11 matches in total, culminating with a final on December 7 between the top two teams.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for GSL 2024:

Adam Rossington, Arif Yaqoob, Asif Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Faheem Ashraf, Kaleem Sana-ur-Rehman, Luke Wells, Mirza Tahir Baig, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Faizan, Muhammad Salman Mirza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tayyab Abbas, Tom Abell

Management Team:

Darren Gough – Head Coach, Amjad Ali – Batting Coach, Kashif Raza – Bowling Coach, Farooq Anwar – Manager, Sameen Naeem Rana – Team Director, Wasif Khalid – Performance Manager, Simon – Masseur