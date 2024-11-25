David Warner trolled for going unsold in IPL mega auction 2025

Australia's David Warner does a 'Pushpa' celebration after scoring a century at ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. - X

JEDDAH: Former Australian opener David Warner faced severe backlash for his alleged ‘biasness’ after going unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction 2025 here on Sunday.

The left-handed batter, who had a base price of INR 2 crore, did not find a buyer in the mega auction, becoming the second player after India’s Devdutt Padikkal to go unsold.

After being overlooked in the mega auction of the cash-rich league, the opening batter has come under the radar of the trolls, who mocked him for going unsold despite ‘biased’ commentary against Pakistan during their recent away ODI series against Australia.

“So much for the Pushpa reels & biased commentary against Pakistan only to go unsold at IPL,” a Facebook user commented regarding Warner.

“Even his taunting towards Pakistani players during last ODI series has not fulfilled the criteria. He needs more practice on this,” another user wrote.

One user alleged that Warner ‘did everything to make India happy’ and was still overlooked before expressing his desire to see Warner in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

For the unversed, Warner is one of the most established players in the history of the cash-rich league,

The opening batter, who started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils, now Capitals is the fourth leading run-scorer in the history of the league, having scored 6565 runs in 184 matches at an average of 40.52 and a strike-rate of 139.77 with the help of four hundreds and 62 half-centuries.

David Warner also captained Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to title victory in 2016 and has also won the Orange Cap thrice in 2015, 2017 and 2019.