India come from behind to crush Australia in series opener

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking a wicket during the first Test against Australia. - AFP

PERTH: Jasprit Bumrah-led India made a remarkable comeback to thrash Australia by 295 runs in the first Test of the five-match series here at Optus Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a daunting 534-run target, the home side was bundled out for 238 despite a fighting half-century by Travis Head.

Resuming their second innings from an overnight score of 12/3, the hosts lost left-handed opener Usman Khawaja (4) on just the seventh delivery of the innings.

Following the slump, Steve Smith joined hands with Head to briefly anchor the run chase with a 62-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

The duo batted cautiously and took calculated risks to stretch their stand but Mohammed Siraj got Smith caught behind with a well-crafted out-swinger. The right-handed batter made 17 off 60 balls.

Head and Mitchell Marsh then put on a notable fight against a disciplined Indian bowling attack with an 82-run partnership.

The sixth-wicket partnership frustrated the visitors until Bumrah set up to dismiss Australia’s batting mainstay Head, who remained the top-scorer for the home side with a brisk 89 off 101 balls, laced with eight boundaries.

The home side then lost another wicket in quick succession as Marsh was cleaned up by Nitish Kumar Reddy around five overs later, bringing the total down to 182/7.

He smashed three fours and two sixes on his way to a 67-ball 47.

Wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey retaliated with a gutsy 36-run knock and was the last wicket to fall.

Right-arm pacers Bumrah and Siraj jointly-led India’s bowling charge in the second innings with three wickets each, followed by Washington Sundar with two, while Rana and Reddy shared two between them.

For his sensational bowling performance, India’s stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the Player of the Match.