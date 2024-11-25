ICC Men’s Champions Trophy’s Pakistan tour concludes

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed attends Champions Trophy tour's event in Karachi on November 22nd, 2024. -GeoSuper

LAHORE: The glittering ICC Men’s Champions Trophy on Monday, concluded its eight-day trophy tour to Pakistan and will now embark on an international journey, starting from Afghanistan.

According to the details, the prestigious silverware has reached Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters here, marking the end of its Pakistan tour.

The Pakistan-leg of the Champions Trophy tour commenced from Islamabad on November 17 before being taken to Murree, Nathia Gali, Abbottabad, Khanpur Dam, Taxila and Karachi.

The trophy tour in Karachi began on Wednesday at the historic Burns Road food street and concluded its Karachi leg with a final public display at Port Grand.

The trophy was also taken to colleges, the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) headquarters, Mohatta Palace, and the National Stadium.

Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed attended a trophy tour event at a local college on Friday morning, where he was greeted with a heroic welcome by students and staff. Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan to its maiden Champions Trophy title in 2017, recalled his memories of Pakistan’s historic triumph.

“All our players will remember every single moment from that event. It was a historic achievement for us,” Sarfaraz told the students.

The former captain posed with the Champions Trophy alongside the college students, adding excitement to the event.

Here is the remaining route for trophy tour:

November 26 to 28 — Afghanistan

December 10 to 13 — Bangladesh

December 15 to 22 — South Africa

December 25 to January 5 — Australia

January 6 to 11 — New Zealand

January 12 to 14 — England

January 15 to 26 — India

January 27 — event start in Pakistan