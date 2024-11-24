Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up after ‘special’ century against Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrating his century. -AFP

PERTH: Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal shared that his ‘special’ century in the ongoing first Test against Australia here at Optus Stadium on Sunday was the culmination of his hard work.

Jaiswal played a pivotal role in leading India to a mammoth total, courtesy of his 161-run knock from 297 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and three sixes.

Speaking after the conclusion of an eventful third day of the ongoing fixture, Jaiswal shared that he was committed to score runs in Australia and thus worked really hard to achieve his goal.

"For me all the centuries are amazing but this will be special because I really wanted to do it. I worked so hard for it, in every practice session. I wanted to score runs here in Australia," Jaiswal said.

"I always wanted to tour Australia and do well here. It was important for my game to score good here and give my best," he added.

Jaiswal, who resumed his knock from an overnight score of 90, brought up his fourth Test century with a well-crafted upper-cut off Josh Hazlewood, and shared that he was expecting that delivery from the right-arm speedster.

"He was trying to bowl me outside the off stump but I knew he will do something and I was ready for that ball. In my mind, I knew if he was going to bowl me a bouncer, I will play that shot. Luckily he did, and I played that shot, and I enjoyed it," he said.

Jaiswal’s 161 was followed by a record-breaking century by India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli.

"I've seen him score runs in Perth before. Today I saw him do that live from the other end," Jaiswal said.

"He has been doing this for a long time. He is just incredible. We were so happy about him, that he should finish it and then we can go out and field. I think that is what was going on, we were waiting for his hundred. And he played amazingly," he concluded.