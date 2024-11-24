David Warner goes unsold in IPL auction, to feature in PSL?

An undated picture of David Warner representing Delhi Capitals during the IPL. - AFP

JEDDAH: Former Australian opener David Warner went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction here on Sunday.

The left-handed batter, who had a base prize of INR 2 crore, did not find a buyer in the mega auction, becoming the second player after India’s Devdutt Padikkal to go unsold in the ongoing auction.

Warner started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils, now Capital, before joining Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), whom he led to the title victory in 2016.

The opening batter then had a brief stint with the Capitals for a couple of seasons before being released.

Warner is the fourth leading run-scorer in the history of the league, having scored 6565 runs in 184 matches at an average of 40.52 and a strike-rate of 139.77 with the help of four hundreds and 62 half-centuries.

The 38-year-old also won the Orange Cap thrice in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

After going unsold in IPL, fans speculate that David Warner may make his maiden appearance at the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while some highlighted that he might take up commentary role in the cash-rich league.

“David Warner has gone unsold in the IPL. You might see him in the PSL,” a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Would David Warner prefer to play PSL or would he rather get into the IPL commentary team if he goes unsold even tomorrow,” another user wrote.

Last week, the franchise owners of the PSL had also raised concerns over the availability of the foreign players, considering its clash with the IPL.

Team owners had also urged newly-appointed head of the league Salman Naseer to have a conversation with the cricket boards, specifically England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), as the board has hinted at restricting its players from participating in franchise leagues, excluding the IPL, during their domestic season.