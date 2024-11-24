What happened with Wasim Akram outside Optus Stadium?

Wasim Akram mistreated by a fan. -AFP

PERTH: Pakistan’s legend Wasim Akram was reportedly mistreated by a fan following his commentary session for an Indian broadcaster here at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

The incident occurred during a thrilling first Test match between Australia and India when the former pacer faced abusive behavior from a fan after leaving the ground to get a cab. The situation was promptly handled by security, and the man was removed.

In response to this incident, security was tightened around the commentators during live sessions, and they were given the option to be escorted by cars inside the venue to avoid any future mishaps.

Prior to the match, Akram showed respect to the young man by giving him an autograph, but the fan didn’t value the gesture from the cricket star.

IND vs AUS first Test

The visitors have given a commendable performance with the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and star batter Virat Kohli smashing centuries in the second innings of the first Test in Australia.

India made 487/6 until skipper Jasprit Bumrah declared their innings.

With Australia at 12/3, the hosts need 522 more runs to win the first Test against the men in blue.