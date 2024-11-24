Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in rain-affected first ODI

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during first ODI against Zimbabwe on November 24th, 2024. - X/@ZimCricketv

BULAWAYO: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 80 runs as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the rain-affected first ODI of the three-match series here at Queen's Sports Club on Sunday.

The rain interruption came when Pakistan were reeling at 60/6 while chasing a modest 206-run total.



The downpour was initially mild before it got heavier with time, making it difficult for the ground staff to soak the field before the dusk as the venue does not have the floodlights.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and debutant Aamir Jamal, unbeaten on 19 and zero, were at the crease when the downpour began.

The touring side had a shaky start to the pursuit as they lost both their openers Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub inside five overs with just 17 runs on the board.



Following the early hiccup, Kamran Ghulam put together a brief partnership with Mohammad Rizwan before falling victim to Sean Williams in the 13th over with the scoreboard reading 40/3.



The green shirts then lost three more wickets in quick succession as Salman Ali Agha, Haseebullah Khan and Muhammad Irfan walked back after making meagre contributions.



For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani and Williams bagged two wickets each.



Put into bat first, Zimbabwe amassed 205 before getting bundled out in the 41st over.

The hosts got off to a flying start to their innings as openers Joylord Gumbie and Tadiwanashe Marumani notched up 40 runs inside six overs.

The strong opening partnership, however, had an agonizing end as Gumbie was run out after a mix-up in the sixth over. He scored 15 off 17 deliveries, hitting three boundaries.

Marumani was then involved in brief partnerships with Dion Myers, Craig Ervine and Sean Williams before finally perishing in the 16th over with the scoreboard reading 83/4. He scored 29 off 41 balls with the help of two fours and a six.

His dismissal sparked a middle-order collapse, which had reduced Zimbabwe to 125/7 in 25.4 overs.

But, a fighting eighth-wicket partnership between Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava uplifted the hosts.

The duo frustrated Pakistan bowlers with a defiant 62-run partnership, which was eventually broken by debutant Faisal Akram, who sent Raza packing in the 38th over.

The all-rounder remained a notable contributor with a 56-ball 39, featuring six fours.

Faisal struck again in the 38th over as he dismissed Blessing Muzarabani for a three-ball duck, reducing Zimbabwe to 187/9.

Meanwhile, Ngarva put on a notable fight and pushed Zimbabwe’s total past the 200-run mark, courtesy of a resilient 10th-wicket partnership with Trevor Gwandu, who remained unbeaten on three.

Ngarva remained the top-scorer for Zimbabwe with a gutsy 48 off 52 deliveries, studded with six boundaries including a six.

Faisal and Agha jointly-led Pakistan’s bowling charge by picking up three wickets each, while Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and Aamir Jamal made one scalp apiece.