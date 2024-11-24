IPL 2025 mega auction: Pant, Iyer become most expensive players after record-shattering bids

India's Shreyas Iyer (L) and Rishabh Pant (R) at the toss of an IPL match - BCCI

JEDDAH: Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and top-order batter Shreyas Iyer became the most expensive players respectively in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history during the ongoing mega auction here on Sunday.

Pant, who was released by Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of this year’s auction, was one of the most sought-after players and ignited a fierce bidding war between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and his former team DC.

The LSG spared no expense to acquire the services of the dynamic wicketkeeper by outbidding DC and SRH with a record-breaking INR 27 crore.

As a result, Pant became the most expensive player in the history of the marquee league, replacing compatriot Iyer, who was earlier roped in by Punjab Kings for a whopping INR 26.75 crore.

Meanwhile, senior Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was the most expensive player in the league’s history until last year, saw a decline in his demand as he was sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore.

India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was retained by Punjab Kings, courtesy of a Right-To-Match (RTM) card and roped him in for INR 18 crore.

Later, Gujarat Titans (GT) roped in England’s Jos Buttler and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada for INR 15.75 crore and INR 10.75 crore to round off the Round 1 of the marquee players’ auction.

The second round of the marquee players started with Mohammed Shami, who was sold out to SRH for INR 10 crore, while his former GT teammate David Miller headed to LSG for INR 7.5 crore.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the most expensive pick in the second set of marquee players as he was picked by Punjab Kings for a humongous INR 18 crore, followed by KL Rahul, roped in by DC for INR 14 crore and Mohammed Siraj, roped in by GT for INR 12.25 crore.

England’s Liam Livingstone, on the other hand, went to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for 8.75 crore.