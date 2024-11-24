Virat Kohli surpasses Tendulkar with drought-ending century

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his 30th Test century during the first Test against Australia on November 24th, 2024. - BCCI

PERTH: India’s batting stalwart Virat Kohli surpassed legend Sachin Tendulkar with a drought-ending century in the first Test of the five-match series against Australia here at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli, who entered the ongoing series with a dismal form in the format as he had scored at a modest average of just 32 since 2020, turned the tables with a drought-ending century.

The right-handed batter made the most of the Perth’s conditions, that changed drastically after a wicket-fest opening day, which saw him perishing for just five.

Coming out to bat at No.4, the ace batter looked in fine control, the highlight of which was a picture-perfect cover drive against Australian captain Pat Cummins.

He then shrugged off his recent struggles against spin by displaying measured footwork against Nathan Lyon.

Kohli continued to dominate the hosts’ bowlers and eventually brought up his 81st international century in the 135th over of India’s second innings.

His 30th Test century, which came after 17 innings, featured 10 boundaries including two sixes.

This was Kohli’s seventh Test century in Australia and his ninth overall against the opposition. The drought-ending ton put Kohli as the joint-second in the list of most centuries by a visiting batter, only trailing Jack Hobbs (9).

Furthermore, Virat Kohli also went past batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who had six Test centuries against Australia in their home ground.

All in all, he has 10 centuries in Australia across formats, the most by any touring batter.

Speaking to former Australian wicketkeeper batter Adam Gilchrist after achieving the milestone, Kohli said he is someone who takes pride in performing for the country.

“I'm not a guy who hangs around for the sake of it. I take pride in performing for the country,” said Kohli.

As soon as he got to his century, India’s stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah called for declaration, setting Australia a stiff 534-run target in the first Test.