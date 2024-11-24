PAK vs ZIM: Why Pakistan players are wearing orange caps?

Pakistani cricketers wearing orange caps. -Screengrab/GeoSuper.tv

BULWAYO: In a heart-warming display of solidarity, Pakistani cricketers donned orange caps during the first ODI against Zimbabwe here on Sunday.

As per details, both the team shared a joint initiative to raise awareness and support for the children suffering from cancer.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first in the opening ODI of three-match series. When this story was filed, Pakistan had Zimbabwe struggling at 124-6 within 25 overs.

After coming victorious from ODI series in Australia, Mohammad Rizwan, the newly appointed white-ball format skipper of Pakistan, said they will test bench strength against the chevrons as the Champions Trophy is around the corner.

“We will test our bench strength in this series. We want to continue the historic win against Australia,” he told reporters before the series.

Rizwan-led side brought in three debutants for the first game. Faisal Akram, Aamir Jamal and Haseebullah were given ODI caps.

After the ODI series, both teams are scheduled to play three T2OI at the same venue.

PLAYING XIs for first ODI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haseebullah Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and Faisal Akram.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Trevor Gwandu, Craig Ervine (c), Tawandanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.